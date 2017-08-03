Waggoner Engineering Welcomes Lynn Wolfe as Senior Project Manager

Lynn Wolfe has joined Waggoner Engineering, Inc., as senior project manager. In this role, Wolfe will be responsible for managing a portfolio of Waggoner’s client accounts and ensuring their success.

Prior to joining Waggoner, Wolfe served as a civil engineering manager for BAE Systems, Inc., where he consulted for the U.S. Air Force. He has also held positions at Neel Schaffer and globally for Stanley Consultants, CACI, STG, Inc., the U.S. Department of State and other projects throughout the Middle East.

Wolfe has more than 30 years experience. He received a B.S. in Construction Engineering Technology from Mississippi State University. He also is a licensed professional engineer and surveyor intern, as well as a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.