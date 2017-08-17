Wendy Huff Ellard receives American Bar Association’s “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers” Award

Wendy Huff Ellard, a shareholder with Baker Donelson, has been named a recipient of the 2017 American Bar Association “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers” award.

The annual award, presented by the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division, recognizes 40 young lawyers nationally who “exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.” Ellard is a member of the ABA, serving on the ABA Standing Committee on Disaster Response and Preparedness and as a member of the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession. She has also served on the ABA YLD Disaster Legal Services Team since 2014 and received the “Star of the Quarter Award” in 2016 for her work as vice-director.

Ellard maintains a national regulatory practice focused on disaster recovery, government contracting and public policy. She has extensive experience with the intricacies of the Stafford Act and regularly represents public and not-for-profit entities, contractors, and industry associations to support grant eligibility and federal procurement compliance. Ellard is a member of the National Emergency Management Association, the Mississippi Bar Association and the Mississippi Women Lawyers’ Association where she served as 2016-17 President. Since 2015, Ellard has been listed as a “Rising Star” inMid-South Super Lawyers, and she was recognized with the “Outstanding Service Award” from the Capital Area Bar Association in 2016.