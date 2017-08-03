Westin throws open its doors in downtown Jackson

By Jack Weatherly

Seven years since planning and financing started and two years under construction, the Jackson Westin hotel opened its doors Thursday morning under sunny skies and heavy humidity that had the gathering of about 150 putting Westin hand fans to good use under the portico.

Joseph Simpson, one of a group of investors, praised local and state government for helping to raise $60 million to $65 million to build the hotel, saying it gives regional travelers a good “reason to stop.”

The 203-guestroom hotel at 407 S. Congress St. opened its doors to let guests wander around the lobby and Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro, munch on hors d’oeurves, sip mimosas or bottled spring water, greet, gawk and tour the rest of the nine-story structure.

General Manager Mike Burton, who was on hand for the final months of the buildout of the hotel, said it is fully staffed with about 160 people, the vast majority of whom are full-time, most from the Jackson area.

The staff has gone through dry runs for several weeks so that all facets of the operation could be polished, Burton said.

Burton, a veteran hotelier who hails from Michigan and has worked in different parts of the country, said he is impressed with the staff’s “genuine friendliness.”

But that trait will be enhanced by the communication system at the hotel, he said.

Staff members will ask a guest his or her name and will relay that to wherever the guest is headed in the hotel, “so they won’t have to be asked twice” to identify themselves, Burton said.

The first guest, Joseph VanZandt, a lawyer with the Montgomery, Ala., firm of Beasley Allen, booked a room Thursday for 17 days. The firm booked one of the meeting rooms that that night. The hotel offers 12,000 square feet for meetings.

Rooms start at $123, excluding taxes and fees for preferred guests, according to the website – with the Presidential Suite topping the list at $1,500 a night.

The big corner suite, with a northeast view that shows the dome of the Old Capitol, has separate sleepjng, dining and lounging areas. Its bathroom include digital settings for precise water temperatures. The suite can be expanded to include an adjoining junior suite.

The Executive Club Lounge is available to Starwood Preferred Guests who are gold or platinum members, said Alex Davis, sales coordinator.

Marriott International bought Starwood Properties last year, whose Westin brand was included in the $13 billion deal. Starwood’s Preferred Guests program was one of the things that caught Marriott’s attention.

Pulling financing together for the hotel was a struggle.

Hinds County Chancery Judge William Singletary broke the logjam when he ruled in April 2015 that the project was urban redevelopment and thus the city could put up $10 million as collateral. Singletary ruled against developer Don Hewitt, who argued that the state Constitution prohibits such use.

Hewitt had hoped to take part in the future development of a convention center hotel in downtown and worried the Westin would diminish demand.

Hinds County is pledging $20 million of state money authorized by the Legislature. There were no bidders on the city’s bond issue and so the Jackson Redevelopment Authority borrowed $9 million.

A smiling Virgi Lindsay, newly elected councilwoman for Ward 7, in which the hotel is located said: “We finally have a Westin in Mississippi and downtown Jackson.”

Guests can work out in in fitness room, indulge themselves at the Soul Spa and even check out a replica guitar used by famous Mississippians such as B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Elvis Presley and take it to their room.