Working Mother Names Baker Donelson One of the 2017 “Best Law Firms for Women”

Baker Donelson has been named by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2017 “Best Law Firms for Women” in recognition of using best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. The annual list recognizes 50 U.S. law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives.

At Baker Donelson, female attorneys serve as leaders across the Firm. Currently, women serve as president and COO, on the board of directors, as office managing shareholders, and as practice group and committee chairs. Women lead numerous administrative departments within Baker Donelson as well, such as Knowledge Management, Recruiting and Professional Development. This year’s class of new shareholders at the Firm was comprised of more than 50 percent women, making it the third consecutive year women have made up nearly or more than half of the Firm’s newly elected shareholders. Baker Donelson offers an industry leading parental leave policy that allows for 16 weeks of paid leave that both male and female attorneys are eligible to take as primary caregivers, and offers intermittent leave, allowing both primary and non-primary caregiver attorneys to continue work during leave and transition back to full-time practice at their own pace.