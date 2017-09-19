53 percent of aspiring lawyers pass recent Mississippi exam

Just over half the people trying to become lawyers in Mississippi have passed the most recent state test.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that 172 people took the Mississippi bar exam in July, and about 53 percent of them passed.

The exam was also given in February. Combining the February and July exams, about 45 percent passed.

A Mississippi Supreme Court annual report for 2016 shows that 276 people took the bar exam in 2016, and nearly 69 percent passed. That was down from 75 percent in 2015.

The American Bar Association reported in April that the national bar passing rate fell to 58 percent in 2016. That was the lowest in a decade, according to National Conference of Bar Examiners statistics.