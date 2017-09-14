ACEC/MS, Installs New 2017-2018 Officers

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi has installed its new officers for 2017-2018.

The new president, Carey Hardin, is with Clearwater Consultants in Starkville. He is a 1974 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and later obtained a Master of Science Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, also from MSU. Hardin is also a member of a number of technical and professional organizations and the Starkville Rotary Club. He and his wife Bonnie have three children and six grandchildren.

Other officer are National Director David Bowman of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Jackson; President-elect Allen Scott of Engineering Service in Richland; Secretary/Treasurer, Wayne Morrison of Williams, Clark & Morrison, Inc. in Yazoo City); Board members Kyle Wallace of Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. in Hattiesburg, Randy Ahlrich of Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc. in Ridgeland, and Dax Alexander of Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. (Gulfport); PAC chairman Hunter Arnold of Waggoner Engineering, Inc. in Jackson; and Past -President Scott Burge of A. Garner Russell & Associates in Gulfport.