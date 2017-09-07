Associate Professor Anderson-Lewis Named Interim Chair of Public Health at USM

Dr. Charkarra Anderson-Lewis has been named Interim Chair of the Department of Public Health at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Anderson-Lewis began her career with Southern Miss in 2004 in the Department of Public Health, which is housed in the College of Health, and after a two year stint at the University of Florida, she returned to USM in 2015.

A diligent researcher, Anderson-Lewis focuses her research efforts on community engaged research, health equity and disparities, mHealth and Digital health, qualitative research methods, community health workers, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Recently, Anderson-Lewis’s mobile produce market “Fresh Food on the Move Mississippi” program, designed to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to those with limited access to these foods, received the Conville Service-Learning Development Award from the USM Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE).