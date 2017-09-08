Baptist to bring 250 jobs to downtown Jackson

By JACK WEATHERLY

Baptist Memorial Health Care will move 250 jobs to downtown Jackson, the hospital announced Thursday.

Sixty of those jobs will be new and all of them will comprise the hospital system’s business operations center. Baptist will lease four floors, 41,000 square feet, of the Regions Plaza building at 210 E. Capitol St.

“This new office will centralize the business office operations of nine of our 10 Mississippi hospitals,” Chris Anderson, vice president of Mississippi operations for the system, said in a release. Mississippi Baptist Health Systems merged with Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Health Care on May 1.

Robby Channell, manager of media relations for the system, said operations will commence in the fall. Open positions will be posted this week at baptistonline.org/careers.

Jim Ingram, executive vice president and chief investment officer for Santa Monica, Calif.-based Hertz Investment, said Baptist has an option for another 20,000 square feet in Regions Plaza.

The Baptist move marks the second major occupant this year to move into Regions Plaza, a 22-story building built in the mid-1970s and now owned by Hertz Investment, the dominant landlord in the Central Business District.

Hertz landed law firm Forman Watkins & Krutz after the firm’s lease at the downtown City Centre expired at the end of 2016. Forman Watkins occupies the upper four floors and some space on another for a total of 60,000 square feet, of Regions Plaza.

Add the fact that the Gibbs Travis law firm has leased 7,000 to 8,000 square feet in the building and Regions Plaza is approaching full, Ingram said in an interview.

Downtown was shaken a few years ago with the departure of the Butler Snow law firm and Horne CPA for Ridgeland’s Renaissance at Colony Park.

“Great, great addition to our downtown market,” said Ben Allen, president of Jackson Downtown Partners.

“Real synergy is evolving . . . . The rebirth is continuing,” Allen said in an email.