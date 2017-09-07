BKD Announces Recent Promotions

Peder Johnson, managing partner of BKD’s Jackson, Mississippi office, recently announced the following promotions:

» Aren Atkinson, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate I. She is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor and Masters of Accountancy. Atkinson focuses on providing audit services to clients in the Financial Services and Manufacturing and Distribution industries of BKD. She is a member of the AICPA and MSCPA. She also is on the Conference Committee of the Young CPA Network and the Employee Engagement Council of BKD. Atkinson volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.

» Justin Egger, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate II. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned his Bachelor of Accountancy and Marketing degree, and a graduate of Millsaps College with a Masters of Accountancy. Egger focuses on providing tax services in the Real Estate, Manufacturing & Distribution and Personal Service industries of BKD. He is a member of the AICPA, MSCPA and the Phoenix Club of Jackson.

» Megan McKinnie, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. She is a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management Information Systems, and a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Master of Professional Accountancy degree. McKinnie is a member of BKD National Financial Services Group and focuses on providing taxation services to financial institutions and bank holding companies. She is a member of the AICPA, MSCPA and the Mississippi Bankers Association. McKinnie is on the Metro Jackson American Heart Association Passion Committee and is a member of First Baptist Church, Ridgeland.

» Matt Glover, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor and Masters of Accountancy degrees. Glover provides audit and consulting services to clients in a variety of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, telecommunications, financial services and health care, as well as other clients in the commercial sector. He is a member of the AICPA and the MSCPA. He also is the financial director and co-founder of African Business Institute, a business school under African Bible Colleges in Uganda, Malawi and Liberia.