Cannon Elected to NADA Board of Directors

Michael Joe Cannon has been elected to serve a three-year term on the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Board of Directors as the Mississippi representative. Cannon is the owner of Cannon Motors of Mississippi.

Cannon was elected by the Mississippi franchised dealers and will begin serving his second term in March. In his role as the NADA Director, Cannon sits on the Executive Committee and presides over the Public Affairs Committee.

NADA, a national organization, represents the new car and truck dealers across the United States.