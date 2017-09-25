Contour is one of six airlines bidding to provide service in Tupelo after the current contract expires in March. The U.S. Department of Transportation has set an Oct. 19 deadline for comments to be submitted.

Contour confident in bid to remain Tupelo's air carrier By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal When Contour Airlines made its pitch two years ago to provide air service to Tupelo, company CEO Matt Chaifetz said it was important to bring back reliability, which had suffered enormously during the previous three years.






