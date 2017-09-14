Daniel Powell joins BMA survey team under the MSU Co-Op program

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Education, Newsmakers September 14, 2017

Daniel Powell

Daniel Powell will be joining the Brown, Mitchell & Alexander survey team under the Mississippi State Cooperative Education (Co-op) Program. Powell is a native of Philadelphia, Miss., and received dual Associate degrees in Drafting and Design as well as Land Surveying Technology from East Central Community College in Decatur. He is studying Survey & Geomatics (SGEO) at Mississippi State with the goal of becoming a licensed Professional Land Surveyor.

The MSU Co-op Program allows students to obtain “real world” work experience related to their field of study while still in school.

