Demolition moves forward to make way for Fondren hotel

By JACK WEATHERLY

The dust is rising with on the demolition of property on the two-acre site for a 125-guestroom Homewood Suites.

Of particular interest was the so-called Fondren House, which dated to the early 20th century.

While “contributing” to the history of the Fondren Downtown Business District, it was not protected by historical status from being moved or razed.

Alan Lange, a partner with Ridgeland-based Heritage said in an earlier article that “no final decisions have been made at this point.”

But the decision became evident as demolition of the eight structures on the properties began last week. The house was no more.

Jim Wilkirson, executive director of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation, said that “being the owner and caretaker of Jackson’s oldest residential home [The Cedars], Fondren Renaissance would of course like to see that all contributing historical structures in the area be used as a part of any new development but we also recognize that the decision on how a property is dealt with ultimately lies within the rights of the property owner.”

Ana Torres, a member of the family that operated the Green Ghost Tacos restaurant starting in November and whose building is on the demolition list, said that “we’re looking for a place that is right for us.”

The Torres family owns and operates a Green Ghost Tacos at 1290 E. County Line Rd. in Ridgeland.

The Homewood Suites is the third and latest hotel project announced for downtown Fondren.