Fisher Phillips Recognized for Leading Collaboration by BTI Consulting Group

Fisher Phillips, a national law firm with an office in Gulfport, has been recognized by BTI Consulting Group for having Leading Collaboration across the law firm.

The firm was one of 54 chosen nationally to receive this recognition. BTI’s “Law Firms with the Best Collaboration 2017” is based on in-depth telephone interviews with leading legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue. The comprehensive analysis trends data from more than 4,800 corporate counsel client interviews conducted over the span of 17 years.

BTI is a provider of strategic, client-based research to the legal community.