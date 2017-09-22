Florida water bottler buys Mississippi plant, adds workers

A Florida water bottler is expanding after buying a Mississippi operation in February.

Silver Springs Bottled Water Co. of Ocala, Florida, said Thursday that it’s adding 15 workers to 29 now employed at RealPure Bottling Co. in Magee, Mississippi.

The company is spending $19.75 million to buy and renovate the former Shooting Star Beverages.

RealPure draws water from McNair Springs and the city of Magee.

Workers will earn a yearly average of $31,800. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state will rebate some worker income taxes to RealPure. It could get $318,000 over 10 years.

Simpson County and Magee will cut property taxes for five years, but that incentive’s value isn’t clear yet.

Entergy Corp. says a five-year electricity discount for new industries could save RealPure $1 million.