Fulbright taps Shaw for U.S.-France International Education Administrators Program

David Shaw, Mississippi State University’s chief research officer, has been selected by the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program for its prestigious U.S.-France International Education Administrators Program.

In October, Shaw will spend two weeks in France learning about that country’s higher education and research system. He and 11 other senior administrators from U.S. colleges and universities will participate in briefings, campus visits and meetings with government officials. They also will engage with French international education professions, explore the larger culture and have networking opportunities with their peers.

At MSU, Shaw holds the faculty rank of Giles Distinguished Professor of Plant and Soil Sciences. Beginning his career at MSU in 1985 as an assistant professor, he has assisted in the creation and leadership of several cross-disciplinary research centers that focus on the applications of remote sensing technology to resource management.

Prior to being named vice president in December 2009, Shaw served as the director of the Northern Gulf Institute, an MSU-led NOAA Cooperative Institute. He also was director of the Geosystems Research Institute at MSU, a research and outreach institute focused on understanding the earth’s natural and managed systems.

Shaw is a fellow of the Weed Science Society of America and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Cameron University in Oklahoma and a master’s and doctorate from Oklahoma State University, both in weed science.