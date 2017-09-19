Global automotive supplier BorgWarner expanding in Water Valley

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, is expanding in Water Valley. The $20 million corporate investment is expected to create approximately 75 jobs over the next two years.

BorgWarner’s expansion will help meet growing demand for advanced transmission technologies, including the award-winning Eco-Launch™ stop/start accumulator and the mini direct-acting variable force solenoid.

BorgWarner’s mini direct-acting variable force solenoid features an optimized hydraulic design to improve shift feel, fuel economy and emissions. The Eco-Launch technology helps stop/start systems improve fuel economy with smoother launches during restarts.

“We are delivering products for the new generation of efficient transmissions compatible with hybrid stop/start functionality required on new vehicle models,” said Plant Manager Ray Robertson. “We are pleased to expand our operations in Water Valley and appreciate the support we’ve received from the state and the Mississippi Development Authority.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for building improvements.

“Recent studies show the automotive sector is a major driver of Mississippi’s economy, providing well-paying careers for thousands of Mississippians,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “BorgWarner’s repeated expansions strengthen the state’s status as a global leader in the Southern Automotive Corridor.”

BorgWarner currently employs nearly 500 people in Water Valley.