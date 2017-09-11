Hattiesburg increases taxes to fund public safety projects

One Mississippi city is increasing property taxes to help pay for police and fire protection.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to for a slight property tax increase for the budget year that begins Oct. 1.

The Hattiesburg American reports that the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $32.50 more in taxes per year.

Part of the money will pay for a new fire station by U.S. Highway 49, while the rest will pay down debt for a new Public Safety Complex.

Mayor Toby Barker, who took office in July, says the tax increase sends the signal that Hattiesburg is setting up law enforcement to meet the needs brought on by economic growth.