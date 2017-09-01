justsayin’ takes a look at Confederate statues

This week, Ford Williams caricatures the protesters’ intent on removing Confederate monuments from public display.

Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has caricatured Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, HB 1523, Ole Miss, the Neshoba County Fair, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and the UAW/Nissan vote in Canton, Mississippi.

Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame.