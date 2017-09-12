Machado-Patano’s Moody passes qualification exam

Nicholas W. Moody of Machado | Patano, PLLC recently passed the Professional Engineering Qualification exam.

Moody received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University in 2008, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Mississippi College in 2006. He joined Machado | Patano in 2009. He received is EI & LEED AP BD + C certification during his early employment with Machado | Patano. Moody has worked for several notable projects including the Biloxi VA- Project Acorn, City of Biloxi Infrastructure Program, Scarlet Pearl Casino & Hotel, City of D’Iberville Fire Station & New Sportsplex, Huntington Ingalls Shipyard Area 400 Rolling Covers, D’Iberville Promenade, Academy Sports D’Iberville, Southern Tire Marts & Family Dollar’s Nationwide.