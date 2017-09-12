MEA’s Grantham Named Mississippi State Medical president

Dr. William M. Grantham, Medical Director of MEA Medical Clinic in Clinton, has been named the new president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. The Association’s members elect a new president every year. Dr. Lee Voulters of Gulfport is the immediate past president of the Association.

A family practice physician and native of Hattiesburg, Grantham attended medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, and interned and served his residency at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Dr. Grantham has been licensed to practice in Mississippi and Alabama since 1989.

MEA Medical Clinics has 14 clinics; 12 in the Jackson.