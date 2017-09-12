Miles awarded Mississippi Vision Foundation’s Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship

Royce Miles, Jr. of Starkville has been named the recipient of the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s first Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry.

Miles, a third year student at the Southern College of Optometry (SCO), is a graduate of Starkville High School, Itawamba Community College, and the University of Mississippi with a BA in Biology. At SCO he is a class representative, an officer for Omega Delta fraternity, a student ambassador and participates in a mentor program.

The Helen Allison St. Clair Optometry Scholarship was established to honor the memory of long-time Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) Executive Director Helen Allison St. Clair.