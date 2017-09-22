E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi casino revenue continues to decline in August

Posted by: Associated Press in Gaming, NEWS September 22, 2017

Casinos along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast held their own last month, while revenue declines at gambling halls along the Mississippi River continued.

State Revenue Department figures released this week show gamblers lost $168 million statewide last month, down 2 percent from August 2016’s $171 million.

Receipts rose less than 1 percent to $98 million at the 12 coastal casinos, the fifth increase in the last six months.

The 16 river casinos posted winnings of $70 million, down more than 4 percent from $73 million in August 2016.

Revenue is down more than 2 percent statewide in the first eight months of 2017, and down 1 percent over the last 12 months.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don’t report winnings to the state.

