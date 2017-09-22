Mississippi firm, Duck clan answer the call to help Houston

By JACK WEATHERLY

It’s got to be one of the most unusual rescue teams helping out the flood victims in the Houston area.

One produces relaxation drink Lean Slow Motion Potion and “hemp-infused brownies,” Kush Cakes, and markets them with a decided hip hop slant.

The other manufactures duck calls, and promotes duck hunting and duck culture featuring the Robertson clan with long ZZ Top-style beards.

Together they have helped flood victims.

Demar International Inc., which was founded by pharmacist Marco Moran and is headquartered in Clinton, responded to health needs.

“I immediately contacted members of our staff at our subsidiary pharmacies and clinics to ask them to gather as much diabetic supplies, general medical supplies [as] we could spare,” Moran said in a release issued Sept. 15.

Willie Robertson, chief executive of Duck Commander and star of Arts and Entertainment show “Duck Dynasty,” saw to it that victims got clothing and outdoor wear.

Of Demar, Robertson said in the release, “They share the same passion as we do at Duck Commander to help those in need.”

It also shares business interests with Demar, which now markets Willie’s Duck Diner, which reopened Sept. 7 in West Monroe, La.

(Duck Commander The Experience is also nearby, offering 15 galleries of family artifacts and pictures, set recreations and clothing from the television show Duck Dynasty, and offers the “sensorial” experience of a duck hunt with the Robertson Family.)

Efforts to reach Moran and Robertson by phone for this article were unsuccessful, but there is no shortage of Internet postings and releases, as well as filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moran is former chairman of the Mississippi District Export Council.

Dewmar is traded Over the Counter as a “penny stock,” which is about what its common shares closed at on Tuesday.

Dewmar International showed assets of $4.5 million at the end of the second quarter and $2.9 million in liabilities.

Its second-quarter filing with the SEC showed a loss of $159,688.

The company on April 28 signed an agreement with Walmart to sell Lean Slow Motion Potion to add Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

It has been selling the drink at 21 Walmart stores in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas for three years. It is also available on Amazon.com.

Slow Motion Potion is hemp-based – but unlike first-cousin marijuana it has only trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana – and as with Demar’s Kush Cakes is infused with cannabidiol, or CBD.

The company says the products are legal in all 50 states.