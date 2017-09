Mississippi lawyers named for 2018 edition of Best Lawyers

2018 Edition of Best Lawyers is the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. Best Lawyers has published it list for over three decades as a source of legal referrals. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyer of the Year is awarded to only one attorney in each community and practice area. Mississippi honorees are listed below.

Adams and Reese

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Charles P. Adams, Jr., Litigation – Securities; C. Phillip Buffington, Jr., Commercial Finance Law.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Charles P. Adams, Jr., Corporate Law, Litigation – Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation; Holmes S. Adams, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates; William C. Brabec, Insurance Law; C. Phillip Buffington, Jr., Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Paul A. Carrubba, Banking and Finance Law, Finance Services Regulation Law; James A. Keith, Education Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Elizabeth Lee Maron, Education Law; Powell G. Ogletree, Jr., Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law, Timber Law; Charles N. Parrott, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Real Estate; Raymond G. Russell, Corporate Law; A. Jerry Sheldon, Energy Law, Natural Resources Law; Jeff Trotter, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law; Charles R. Wilbanks, Jr., Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.

Anderson Crawley

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

James M. Anderson, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Terry B. Germany, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers.

Baker Donelson

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Charles W. Ferguson, Mergers and Acquisitions; Leonard C. Martin, Trusts and Estate Law; Dan M. McDaniel Jr., Gaming Law; J. Scott Newman, Litigation – Antitrust; J. Carter Thompson Jr., Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

John B. Beard: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law; Jonell B. Beeler: Health Care Law; Sheryl Bey: Litigation – Construction; Heather J. Camp: Gaming Law; Barry K. Cockrell: Health Care Law; Michael T. Dawkins: Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Environmental Law, Litigation –Environmental; Alfrado D. Donelson: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; James K. Dossett Jr.: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Brooks Eason: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; La’Verne Edney: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Amy Kebert Elder: Gaming Law; Charles W. Ferguson: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Rusty Fortenberry: Government Relations Practice, Municipal Law; William Davis Frye: Commercial Litigation; Jennifer G. Hall: Litigation – Labor and Employment; Robert E. Hauberg Jr.: Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Compliance Law, Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Litigation – Antitrust; Wilton J. Johnson III: Economic Development Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Real Estate Law; James L. Jones: Commercial Litigation; Jon Stephen Kennedy: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; David F. Maron: Commercial Litigation, Consumer Law, Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Leonard C. Martin: Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Dan M. McDaniel Jr.: Gaming Law; William S. Mendenhall: Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Real Estate Law; J. Scott Newton: Government Relations Practice, Health Care Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Qui Tam Law; William S. Painter: Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law; J. Randall Patterson: Litigation – ERISA, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Scott W. Pedigo: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; William N. Reed: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; David A. Rueff Jr.: Real Estate Law; Frederick N. Salvo III: Litigation – Real Estate; Jon D. Seawright: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law; Bradley W. Smith: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stacy E. Thomas: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law; J. Carter Thompson Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; D. Jeffrey Wagner: Banking and Finance Law; Robert F. Walker: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; David P. Webb: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Richard F. Yarborough Jr.: Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Balch & Bingham

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Gulfport

H. Rodger Wilder, Energy Law.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

Ricky Cox, Energy Law; Paul Delcambre, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Jonathan Dyal, Commercial Litigation; Leo Manuel, Energy Law; John Rice, Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law; Jennifer Signs, Project Finance Law, Real Estate Law; Ben Stone, Energy Law, Gaming Law; H. Rodger Wilder, Energy Law; Teri Wyly, Environmental Law.

Jackson

Scott Andress, Corporate Law, Gaming Law; Walter Boone, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Pepper Crutcher, Copyright Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Tara Ellis, Gaming Law; Armin Moeller, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Bill Reeves, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Jennifer Skipper, Litigation – Insurance; Bill Smith, Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law, Litigation – Real Estate; David Thomas, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Chris Waddell, Public Finance Law

Bennett Lotterhos Sulser

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Joseph E. Lotterhos, Insurance Law; Marcus M. Wilson, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

Biggs Ingram & Solop

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Robert A. Biggs III, Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Stan T. Ingram, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law; Edward Otis Johnson, Jr., Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law, Natural Resources Law; Christopher Solop, Construction Law, Government Contracts; Lynn Patton Thompson, Construction Law.

Bradley

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Roy D. Campbell III, Litigation – Insurance; W. Rodney Clement, Real Estate Law; Stephen L. Thomas, Litigation – Intellectual Property;

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Michael J. Bentley, Commercial Litigation; Jeffrey R. Blackwood, Commercial Litigation; Roy D. Campbell III, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; David W. Clark, Commercial Litigation; W. Rodney Clement, Land Use and Zoning Law; Margaret Oertling Cupples, Appellate Practice, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; W. Wayne Drinkwater, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Jason Fortenberry, Land Use and Zoning Law; Ralph B. Germany, Jr., Construction Law; J. William Manuel, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; J. Douglas Minor, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate; Mary Clay W. Morgan, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Wendy R. Mullins, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Dinetia M. Newman, Health Care Law; Alan W. Perry, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Real Estate; William R. Purdy, Construction Law; Alex Purvis, Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Joseph J. Stroble, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stephen L. Thomas, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stephen M. Wilson, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law.

Brunini

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

John M. Flynt, Administrative / Regulatory Law; Louis G. Fuller, Litigation and Controversy – Tax; Lynne K. Green, Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law; R. David Kaufman, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Samuel C. Kelly, Construction Law; Ron A. Yarbrough, Litigation – Construction.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Biloxi

Leonard A Blackwell, Gaming Law, Land Use and Zoning Law.

Columbus

J. Gordon Flowers, Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Jackson

Matthew W. Allen, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action s – Defendants; Sheldon G. Alston – Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; P. David Andress – Real Estate Law; Benje Bailey – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Trademark Law; Stephen J. Carmody – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; R. Richard Cirilli – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; John M. Flynt – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law; Louis G. Fuller – Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Lynne K. Green – Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law, Elder Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; James L. Halford – Communications Law, Energy Law; Ken Harmon – Oil and Gas Law; Karen E. Howell – Commercial Litigation; William Trey Jones – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental; R. David Kaufman – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Samuel C. Kelly – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction; James A. McCullough II – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law; M. Patrick McDowell – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; John E. Milner – Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental; William C. Penick IV – Corporate Law; Warren Ken Rogers – Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Joseph A. Sclafani – Appellate Practice; Watts C. Ueltschey – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Real Estate Law; Leonard D. Van Slyke, Jr. – Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Media Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Joseph E. Varner, III – Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; John E. Wade – Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Thomas E. Walker, Jr. – Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions; Gene Wasson – Real Estate Law; Walter S. Weems – Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law; Ron A. Yarbrough – Construction Law, Litigation – Construction.

Butler Snow

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Gulfport

John L. Galloway, Real Estate Law.

Ridgeland

J. Clifford Harrison, Banking and Finance Law; J. Paul Varner, Tax Law; James B. Tucker, Corporate Compliance Law; Phillip S. Sykes, Corporate Governance Law; Selby A. Ireland, Business Organizations (including LLCS and Partnerships); Thad W. Varner, Public Finance Law; Timothy M. Threadgill, Labor Law – Management; Trudy D. Fisher, Environmental Law.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

John L. Galloway, Real Estate Law; John M. Harral, Banking and Finance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance; Michael B. Hewes, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Richard W. Sliman, Insurance Law.

Oxford

Paul V. Cassisa, Jr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Ridgeland

Phil B. Abernethy, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction; Paula Graves Ardelean, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Amanda Bolz Barbour, Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Kenneth W. Barton, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; P. Ryan Beckett, Commercial Litigation; James H. Bolin, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Lucien L. Bourgeois, Public Finance Law; Fred E. Bourn III, Commercial Litigation; John A. Brunini, Environmental Law; Don B. Cannada, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law; R. Barry Cannada, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Michael D. Caples, Government Relations Practice; Tommie S. Cardin, Government Relations Practice; Alveno N. Castilla, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Donald Clark Jr., Public Finance Law; Elizabeth L. Clark, Government Relations Practice; John A. Crawford Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities; Paul N. Davis, Commercial Litigation, Oil and Gas Law; Richard M. Dye, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stephen C. Edds, Economic Development Law, Government Relations Practice, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law; John F. England, Commercial Finance Law, Public Finance Law; Sue Hicks Fairbank, Public Finance Law; Trudy D. Fisher, Environmental Law; William M. Gage, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Mark W. Garriga, Government Relations Practice; Matthew H. Grenfell, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law; Charles E. Griffin, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Insurance; J. Clifford Harrison, Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Consumer Law, Financial Services Regulation Law; Robert B. Harwell, Corporate Law; John J. Healy III, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law; Steven M. Hendrix, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law; John C. Henegan, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – First Amendment; Chad R. Hutchinson, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Robert C. Hutchison, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law; Selby A. Ireland, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Donna Brown Jacobs, Appellate Practice, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Charles F. Johnson III, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Alyson Bustamante Jones, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Christy D. Jones, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Samuel W. Keyes, Jr., Government Relations Practice, Public Finance Law; Ronald I. Loeb, Trusts and Estates; Christopher R. Maddux, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; W. Eugene Magee, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Michael E. McWilliams, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Robert A. Miller, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Meade W. Mitchell, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Anita Modak-Truran, Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television, Trademark Law; R. Wilson Montjoy II, Energy Law, Mediation, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law; Samantha R. Moore, Tax Law; Luther T. Munford, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, First Amendment Law, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Media Law; Kurt G. Rademacher, Tax Law; Orlando R. Richmond Sr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Benjamin W. Roberson, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; E. Barney Robinson III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance; Stephen W. Rosenblatt, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; W. Michael Russ, Public Finance Law; Arthur D. Spratlin, Jr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law; Jefferson K.B. Stancill, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Phillip S. Sykes, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Securities, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Ronald G. Taylor, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law; Timothy M. Threadgill, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; James B. Tucker, Corporate Compliance Law; Gilbert C. Van Loon, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; J. Paul Varner, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Thad W. Varner, Public Finance Law; Benjamin M. Watson, Appellate Practice, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Joshua J. Wiener, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation; Thomas E. Williams, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Edward A. Wilmesherr, Administrative / Regulatory Law, Banking and Finance Law, Consumer Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law.

Chinn & Associates

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Mark A. Chinn, Family Law.

Clayton O’Donnell

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Oxford

David D. O’Donnell, Litigation – Municipal

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Tupelo

Claude F. Clayton, Jr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Oxford

David D. O’Donnell, Insurance Law, Litigation – Municipal, Civil Rights Law, Municipal Law.

Corlew Munford & Smith

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

John G. Corlew, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions- Defendants.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

John G. Corlew, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Environmental Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Environmental; Virginia T. Munford, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental; Kathy K. Smith, Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Currie Johnson & Myers

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

William H. Creel, Jr., Insurance Law; Edward J. Currie, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Insurance Law; Whitman B. Johnson III, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Lisa Williams McKay, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Michael F. Myers, Insurance Law.

Daniel Coker

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Gary K. Jones, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Roy A. Smith Jr., Insurance Law

Oxford

Wilton V. Byars III, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

John Stanford Gonzalez, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Edward C. Taylor, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Jackson

Jackson H. Ables III, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Robert S. Addison, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Sandra D. Buchanan, Mass Tort Litigation /Class Actions – Defendants; C. Michael Ellingburg, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Securities; J. Wyatt Hazard, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Gary K. Jones, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Terry R. Levy, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Municipal, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Silas W. McCharen, Administrative / Regulatory Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; W. Bienville Skipper, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Ginger M. Robey, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Roy A. Smith, Jr., Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Oxford

Wilton V. Byars III, Insurance Law, Municipal Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Mitchell O. Driskell III, Litigation – Insurance; Larry D. Moffett, Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Utilities Law; George E. Read, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Kenneth Rutherford, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law; Robert F. Stacy, Jr., Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Davis Crump

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

Martin Crump, product liability litigation & mass torts.

Farese, Farese & Farese

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Ashland

Anthony L. Farese, Criminal Defense: White-Collar.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ashland

John S. Farese, Family Law; Anthony L. Farese, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, DUI/DWI Defense; John Booth Farese, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Steven E. Farese Sr., Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, DUI/DWI Defense

Steven E. Farese, Jr., Criminal Defense: General Practice, DUI/DWI Defense, Criminal Defense: White-Collar.

Fisher Phillips

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

Steven R. Cupp, Labor & Employment.

Forman Watkins & Krutz

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Fred Krutz, Product Liability Litigation.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Edwin S. Gault Jr., Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Nicholas C. Giallourakis, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Brian B. Hannula, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Fred Krutz, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Daniel J. Mulholland, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Jennifer M. Studebaker, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Walter G. Watkins, Jr., Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Walter G. Watkins III, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Gainsburgh, Benjamin

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

Walter C. Morrison IV, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Griffith Law Firm

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Oxford

Benjamin E. Griffith, Litigation – Municipal.

Hagwood Adelman Tipton

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

George F. Bloss III, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – First Amendment; Henry F. Laird, Jr., Litigation – First Amendment, Commercial Litigation.

Greenville

Carl Hagwood, Health Care Law, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Heidelberg Steinberger

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Pascagoula

Jimmy Heidelberg, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Pascagoula

Jimmy Heidelberg, appellate practice, environmental law, legal malpractice law – defendants, mass tort litigation/class actions-defendants, medical malpractice law – defendants, personal injury litigation-defendants and professional malpractice law – defendants.

Jones Walker

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

Gina M. Jacobs, Corporate Law; Robert S. Lazarus, Economic Development Law; Dennis W. Miller, Government Relations Practice; Randall B. Wall, Municipal Law.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Joseph Lee Adams, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management;Jeffrey R. Barber, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Neville H. Boschert, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust; Robert E. Box, Jr., Tax Law; H. Mitchell Cowan, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Mark T. Davis, Real Estate Law; William E. Dossett, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; J. Andrew Gipson, Securities Regulation; Chad J. Hammons, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Kathryn H. Hester, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Robert B. House, Administrative / Regulatory Law; Gina M. Jacobs, Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Kristina M. Johnson, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy; Linda Bounds Keng, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Trusts and Estates; Craig N. Landrum, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Robert S. Lazarus, Corporate Law, Economic Development Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law; David L. Martin, Administrative / Regulatory Law, Banking and Finance Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Insurance Law; Dennis W. Miller, Energy Law, Government Relations Practice; L. Keith Parsons, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Public Finance Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation Law; Keith R. Raulston, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; W. Whitaker Rayner, Copyright Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law; Thomas B. Shepherd III, Corporate Law, Gaming Law; Stanley Q. Smith, Communications Law, Energy Law; Zachary Taylor III, Corporate Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law; Aileen S. Thomas, Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law; Jim B. Tohill, Real Estate Law; Randall B. Wall, Corporate Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law.

Mayo Mallette

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Oxford

Pope S. Mallette, Municipal Law; J. Cal Mayo, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation.

McGlinchey Stafford

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

G. Dewey Hembree III, Commercial Litigation; H. Hunter Twiford III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Municipal, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.

Merkel & Cocke

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Clarksdale

John Hartwell Cocke, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Charles M. Merkel Jr., Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Charles M. Merkel III, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Mitchell McNutt & Sams

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Tupelo

Michael D. Ferris, Real Estate Law; Margaret Gratz, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; William C. Murphree, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; L. F. Sams, Jr., Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Oxford

D. Andrew Phillips, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

Ogletree Deakins

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

Timothy W. Lindsay, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Robin Banck Taylor, Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Owen, Galloway and Myers

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Gulfport

Ben F. Galloway III, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Joe Sam Owen, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Gulfport

James G. Wyly III, Person Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Jackson

Gary E. Friedman, Litigation – Labor and Employment; W. Thomas Siler, Jr., Employment Law – Management; Frank W. Trapp, Criminal Defense: White-Collar.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Reuben V. Anderson, Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Mediation, Arbitration; Fred L. Banks Jr., Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Mediation, Arbitration; Ross F. Bass, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Banking and Finance; F. M. Bush III, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Trusts and Estates, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; A.M. Edwards, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Gary E. Friedman, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Employment Law – Management; James W. O’Mara, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Bridgforth R. Rutledge, Real Estate Law, Franchise Law; James W. Shelson, Environmental Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Commercial Litigation; W. Thomas Siler, Jr., Labor Law – Management, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Frank W. Trapp, Antitrust Law, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Criminal Defense: General Practice; T. Calvin Wells, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law.

Tupelo

Mark N. Halbert, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Jeffrey S. Moore, Health Care Law; Gregory D. Pirkle, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates.

Gulfport

Kyle S. Moran, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; James G. Wyly III, Transportation Law, Mediation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Sessums Dallas

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Ridgeland

Bobby L. Dallas, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

Bobby L. Dallas, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; William C. Griffin, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Watkins & Eager

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Jackson

M. Binford Williams, Jr., Project Finance Law; Mildred M. Morris, Litigation – Health Care; Molly Jeffcoat Moody, Commercial Transactions /UCC Law; Paul H. Stephenson III, Natural Resources Law; Walter T. Johnson, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; William F. Ray, Litigation – Banking and Finance.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Jackson

Clifford B. Ammons, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; David L. Ayers, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Joseph G. Baladi, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Lewis W. Bell, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Walter J. Brand, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; H. Rusty Comley, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; James J. Crongeyer Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; George R. Fair, Financial Services Regulation Law, Corporate Governance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Utilities Law, Corporate Law, Administrative / Regulatory Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships; Betty Ruth Fox, Environmental Law; William F. Goodman, Jr., Natural Resources Law, Banking and Finance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation; Paul L. Gunn, Real Estate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law; Douglas J. Gunn, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Michael O. Gwin, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Insurance Law; C. Joyce Hall, Commercial Finance Law, Health Care Law, Public Finance Law; Corey D. Hinshaw, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Jamie G. Houston III, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Elder Law, Corporate Governance Law; Robert B. Ireland III, Land Use and Zoning Law; Molly Jeffcoat Moody, Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law; Mark D. Jicka, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Qui Tam Law, Litigation – Health Care; Walter T. Johnson, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Mediation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Richard T. Lawrence, Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Clark C. Luke, Tax Law, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Kenneth E. Milam, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Employment Law – Management, Arbitration, Mediation; Jane B. Morgan, Banking and Finance Law; Mildred M. Morris, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Litigation – Health Care, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Joseph D. Nosef III, Government Relations Practice; Steven D. Orlansky, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Jason L. Poulson, Real Estate Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law; William F. Ray, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation; Stephanie M. Rippee, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; William C. Smith III, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate Law; Jim F. Spencer Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Banking and Finance Law; Susan Latham Steffey, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Family Law; Paul H. Stephenson III, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Energy Law, Commercial Litigation; Keith W. Turner, Environmental Law; Michael W. Ulmer, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Rebecca Lee Wiggs, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Jimmy B. Wilkins, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; M. Binford Williams Jr., Derivatives and Futures Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Project Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Economic Development Law, Real Estate Law; Roger W. Williams, Real Estate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law; J. Collins Wohner Jr., Appellate Practice.

Wells Marble & Hurst

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

Betty Burton Arinder,Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Clifford K. Bailey III, Insurance Law, Litigation – ERISA; Steven H. Begley, Insurance Law, Litigation – ERISA; Roxanne P. Case, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers, Litigation – Insurance; Roy H. Liddell, Commercial Litigation; Thomas M. Louis, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Kenna L. Mansfield, Jr., Insurance Law; R. David Marchetti, Trusts and Estates, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law; Richard G. Norris II, Insurance Law; Kelly D. Simpkins, Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation; Robert H. Walker, Commercial Litigation; Walter D. Willson, Commercial Litigation; R. James Young, Trusts and Estates.

Young Wells

» LAWYERS OF THE YEAR:

Ridgeland

Don H. Goode, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Edwin Stephen Williams, Litigation – Real Estate.

» 2018 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS:

Ridgeland

Don H. Goode, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; James H. Neeld IV, Corporate Law; Edwin Stephen Williams, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate.