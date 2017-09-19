Mississippi port sues contractor for $5.8M

The Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport is suing one of its contractors over a construction contract that’s more than 1 ½ years behind schedule.

The Sun Herald reports the suit filed Sept. 13 says Southern Industrial Contractors of Rayville, Louisiana, breached a $50 million contract to build terminals and transit warehouses for port tenants.

It says SIC damaged port property and failed to provide enough workers and resources for the job. The port seeks $5.8 million and punitive damages.

SIC filed its own lawsuit in July against the Mississippi Development Authority, which oversees the port, seeking $50 million in damages and says MDA and other firms were negligent in contract oversight.

The port terminated SIC’s contract last year. Its bonding company is responsible for project completion.