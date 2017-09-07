MSU, Habitat for Humanity partner to build ninth Maroon Edition home

Mississippi State University and Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity officials recently broke ground on the ninth Maroon Edition home, which will be built this fall by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and MSU.

The groundbreaking ceremony officially kicked off construction of the house on Owens Street, which is being built for Habitat partner family Kareema Gillon and her two young children. MSU President Mark E. Keenum hammered the house’s first nail. Pictured, left to right, are City of Starkville Community Development Director Buddy Sanders; Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity Board President Barbara Coats; Habitat partner Kareema Gillon; Gillon’s mother Vanessa Gillon; Gillon’s grandmother Corinne Shumpert; and MSU President Mark E. Keenum.