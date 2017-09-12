MSU ranked best in state, among top 50 southern colleges in ‘Money’ rankings

Mississippi State University is ranked the best in Mississippi and is among the top 50 best colleges in the south in Money Magazine’s “Best Colleges for Your Money” 2017 rankings.

MSU came in at No. 48 and was listed as the best college in Mississippi in Money’s ranking of the best colleges in every state. The rankings combine 27 data points that measure educational quality, affordability and alumni success for 2,400 colleges.

MSU placed in the top half of Money’s national “Best Colleges” overall rankings at No. 344.