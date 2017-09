The Ramey Agency Appears again on the Inc. 5000 list

For the second year in a row, Inc. magazine named The Ramey Agency to its 36th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

CEO Chris Ray, called the achievement is a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Ramey Agency is a brand strategy and marketing communications company with 40 employees and offices in Jackson, Memphis, and New Orleans.