Renee Coleman named VP of Miller Hospitality

Renee Coleman was recently named Vice President of Miller Hospitality, a restaurant development company based in Ridgeland. As vice president, Coleman oversees the finances and human resources operations of Miller Hospitality, most recently serving as Director of Accounting.

Miller Hospitality will soon open Fine & Dandy, an upscale burger restaurant, in The District at Eastover. The group also oversees operations of four franchise-owned Newk’s Restaurants in Mississippi and North Carolina.

Coleman has over 20 years of experience in restaurant accounting and has been with Miller Hospitality since 2015. A graduate of Mississippi State University, Coleman has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a triple major in finance, business management and marketing. She and her husband, Mike Coleman, live in Madison with their two sons Connor and Dylan.