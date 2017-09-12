Rosetti retires from Mladinich Holdings LP and COMVEST Properties LLC

After 40 years as an accounting manager for Mladinich Holdings LP and COMVEST Properties, Gary Rosetti, CPA, has retired.

Rosetti joined the Mladinichs in the late 1960s to oversee the payroll and other accounting duties of the family’s many Biloxi enterprises. He went on to become a CPA and auditor for the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Department of Navy and the Office of Inspector General of Homeland Security. While with DCAA, Rosetti was branch manager of the Gulf Coast Branch Office.

In 2011, Rosetti became affiliated with commercial leasing operations for COMVEST Properties in conjunction with Mladinich Holdings.