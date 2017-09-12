Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Processing Manager

Casey Butts has been promoted to Corporate Processing Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. As a Corporate Processing Manager, Butts will provide leadership in the management and administration of the company’s 11 processing divisions and one further processing facility. He will work closely with plant management at the company’s McComb, Mississippi and Moultrie, Georgia processing facilities by providing consultation and direction necessary to enable plant management to achieve established operational and corporate objectives.

Butts began his career with Sanderson Farms as an Advanced Trainee III in 2014. Most recently, he served as the Division Manager for the company’s Moultrie, Ga., processing facility. Under his leadership, the facility made progress toward operational objectives and improved in cost efficiency, employee retention and employee safety.

Prior to joining Sanderson Farms, Butts served as an associate attorney for Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C. in Birmingham, and Forman, Watkins & Krutz, LLP in Jackson. He is licensed to practice law in the states of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. While practicing law, Butts received the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating, which is the highest peer review rating for ethical standards and legal ability. He was also a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch, where he held his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Butts earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree and was one of 10 seniors inducted into the Ole Miss Hall of Fame. He also graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree and served as a member of the Mississippi Law Journal.