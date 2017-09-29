Sen. Sean J. Tindell appointed to Mississippi Court of Appeals

Gov. Phil Bryant has announced he has appointed Sen. Sean J. Tindell to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Tindell’s appointment is effective Nov. 2. He replaces David Ishee, who Gov. Bryant appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September.

“Senator Tindell’s experience as a prosecutor and his work in private practice make him the perfect fit to serve on the Court of Appeals,” Gov. Bryant said. “I am pleased he has agreed to accept this appointment.”

Tindell, 43, has represented District 49, which includes parts of Harrison County, in the Mississippi State Senate since 2012. He serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary, Division A Committee and vice chairman of the Senate Tourism Committee. From 2002 to 2007, Tindell was an assistant district attorney for Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties. In 2007, he entered private practice, also serving as a prosecutor for the city of Biloxi and as city attorney for the city of Diamondhead.

“I have taken great pride as a senator in working with Governor Bryant, Lieutenant Governor Reeves, Speaker Gunn, other legislators and state leaders to enact legislation that improves the lives of all Mississippians,” Tindell said. “It is with great excitement, humility and enthusiasm that I accept Governor Bryant’s appointment to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Rest assured, I will continue to work tirelessly to see that the rights of all Mississippians are protected, our Constitution is adhered to and justice prevails.”

Tindell graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1996, receiving a bachelor’s in business administration. That same year, he participated in a study abroad program with an emphasis in finance at the London School of Economics.

In 1998, Tindell earned a master’s in business administration from USM. He received a juris doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law in 2001. There, he served as student body president and earned honors of American jurisprudence in counseling & negotiations and domestic relations.

Tindell is the son of Tom and Dora Harvey of Biloxi, and the late Sidney Tindell of Biloxi.

He was born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tindell and his wife Claire live in Gulfport with their four children, Sam, John Thomas, Meredith and Henry.