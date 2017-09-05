Small-contractor workshop set in Greenville

MBJ staff

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Model Contractor Development Program workshop series kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. The program will be held at the Greenville Higher Education Center, 2900 A Highway 1 South.

Small contractors and business representatives will learn how to grow their operations and bonding capacity. The eight-week workshop series is free.

Participants must enroll or already be enrolled in the Mississippi Contractor Procurement Network to attend. Attendees must agree to attend at least seven of the eight sessions to successfully complete the program, including the kickoff session.