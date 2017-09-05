E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Small-contractor workshop set in Greenville

Posted by: Ross Reily in NEWS, Real Estate & Construction September 5, 2017

 

MBJ staff

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Model Contractor Development Program workshop series kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. The program will be held at the Greenville Higher Education Center, 2900 A Highway 1 South.

Small contractors and business representatives will learn how to grow their operations and bonding capacity. The eight-week workshop series is free.

Participants must enroll or already be enrolled in the Mississippi Contractor Procurement Network to attend. Attendees must agree to attend at least seven of the eight sessions to successfully complete the program, including the kickoff session.

The workshops will be held Tuesdays through Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. To register, go to www.mscpc.com, select the “Events Calendar” and then “Sept. 28.”

About Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He is a husband to an amazing wife, dad to 3 crazy kids and 2 dogs. He is also a fan of the Delta State Fighting Okra and the Boston Red Sox.

