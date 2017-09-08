Stones, flame throwers: Items could be banned at parades

A Mississippi police chief wants to put new limits on what people could wear or carry in parades or protests.

Oxford Police Chief Joey East says the proposed changes are in response to violence that erupted during recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Oxford Eagle reports that people taking part in a parade or other public assembly, or anyone within 500 feet of the event, would be banned from wearing body armor or carrying bricks, stones, glass bottles or balloons filled with anything other than helium or air. They also could not carry projectile-launching equipment, water guns, operational gas masks or open flames.

A proposed ordinance says masks could not be worn if the intent is to intimidate people or to hide their identity from law enforcement.