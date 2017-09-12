E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Trustmark Promotes Matt Farrell to First Vice President

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Banking & Finance, Newsmakers September 12, 2017

Matt Farrell

Trustmark has promoted Matt Farrell to First Vice President at its corporate headquarters in Jackson, where he serves as Commercial Relationship Manager.

Farrell has 10 years of banking experience and has completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

In Vicksburg, he is a member of the Finance Council of St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the YMCA Y’s Men’s Club.

