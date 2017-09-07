Walden takes wheel at CAVS; Dennis to lead CAVS Extension

Bagley College of Engineering alumnus Clay Walden is the new executive director of the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems at Mississippi State University. He succeeds Roger King, who retired in June after a distinguished career with the university.

Walden most recently served as director of CAVS Extension in Canton. Glenn Dennis has been named director of that unit.

CAVS is an interdisciplinary center comprised of research, engineering design and development, and technology transfer teams serving industry and government partners.

Walden has more than 25 years of experience implementing quality and productivity enhancements for a wide range of companies, including Mueller Industries, Nissan, Faurecia, PFG Optics, Dover Elevator, Tower Automotive, Herman Miller, Northrop Grumman Ship Systems and others.

At MSU, he has managed more than $20 million in externally funded contracts primarily focused on improving manufacturing performance around the state.

A three-time graduate of MSU — earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in industrial engineering — he also is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

Dennis, who previously served as CAVS Extension associate director, is a registered professional engineer and holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from MSU and a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Memphis. He also is a Six Sigma Black Belt with expertise in process engineering, quality engineering, plant master planning and new business startup and commercialization.