Zorn and Armer named directors of Pascagoula law firm

The law firm of Heidelberg Steinberger, P.A. has named attorneys Stacie Zorn and Tristan Armer directors of the firm.

Zorn, who has been with the firm since 2003, has excelled primarily in the areas of federal and state employment law, workers’ compensation, estate law, family law and general litigation. Since 2012, Zorn has been named as a Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Star in employment law. She has also served as the president of the Jackson County Bar Association and as secretary of the Mississippi Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. She is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Armer, who has worked with the firm since 2005, specializes in the areas of liability and workers’ compensation litigation in both Mississippi and Alabama. With a background in finance, he also has significant experience in bankruptcy, commercial, financial, real property, security interests and lending issues. Armer has been named a Super Lawyer Mid-South Rising Star in workers’ compensation and has also served as the president of the Jackson County Bar Association. He is a graduate of James Madison University and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

Heidelberg Steinberger has offices in Pascagoula and Jackson.