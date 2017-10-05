$5.2 million in investments brings 84 jobs to Port Bienville

SNF Polychemie is investing $5 million in its Port Bienville property to produce Flosperse, a liquid used in desalination of seawater and for other purposes.

The 17-year tenant of Port Bienville will add 10 jobs with the expansion and increase the number of employees on site to 74, plant manager Jim Bishop said in a release from the Hancock Port and Harbor Commission.

SNF Polychemie, based in Paris, is the world’s leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers.

Another company, Goodnight Terminal Services, has moved its main warehouse facility from Florida to Port Bienville, bringing with it 10 jobs and an investment of about $200,000, according to the release.