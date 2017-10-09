Adams County looks at refinancing bond debt

The proposed refinancing of some bond debt would save Adams County about $25,000 a year.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the Board of Supervisors got the news last week.

Supervisors heard from Duncan-Williams Investment Bankers representatives. The county is considering refinancing a 2013 bond used to purchase the former International Paper site for industrial development purposes.

Board of Supervisors President Mike Lazarus said he expects the board will vote to refinance. He said that, over the lifetime of the bond, the county would save approximately $400,000.