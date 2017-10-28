Adams is first woman to command JSU’s Air Force ROTC

Lt. Col. Shander Adams, right, was recently named the first woman commander of JSU’s Air Force ROTC. Adams, a JSU alum, follows outgoing commander Lt. Col. Timothy Henderson, center. At left is Mississippi congressman Bennie Thompson. The Gluckstadt native is the fifth of 10 children, joined the military out of financial necessity after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. She left active duty four years later after the birth of a son and joined the Mississippi Air National Guard. The GI Bill enabled her to obtain her master’s degree from JSU. Later, she entered Officer Training School. After she put off plans to retire in 2018, Henderson recruited Adams to JSU a year ago. (Photo by Aron Smith/JSU)

