Alcorn rises into top 20 best HBCUs in 2018 U. S. News & World Report ranking

Alcorn State University has moved up to the 19th best historically black college and university in the nation according to the 2018 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

Alcorn jumped five spots from its position as 24th in the 2016 rankings. The University also ranks 37th in the Top Public Schools category, making it the only Mississippi HBCU to be ranked in the category. Alcorn remained among the Top 100 Best in the Regional Universities (South) category at number 95.

U. S. News recognizes highly ranked schools in different categories. Criteria evaluated in the U.S. News rankings include academic reputation, retention and graduation rates, among others. The organization ranked 74 HBCUs.