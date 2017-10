The American Subcontractors Association of Mississippi has selected its board of directors for 2017-2018. Pictured are, front row, from left: Kristen McAllister, Glass Inc., Meridian; Mike Gipson, Gipson Steel, Meridian; Bryan Tompkins, Bomac Electric, Jackson; Jamie Massey, American Glass, Columbus; Katye Reece, Horne LLP, Ridgeland. Back Row: Randy Sharman, A & B Electric, Meridian; Bruce Brumfield, Synergy Electric, Madison; Scotty Trawick, Puckett Rentals, Madison; Tom Kline, Kline Mechanical, Fulton; Clyde Edwards, Adcamp, Flowood; Raymond Sinele, United Piping, Jackson; Trey Jackson, Bulldog Construction, Madison; Alex Guidry, Mockbee, Hall & Drake, Jackson; Drew Lewis, F. L. Crane, Florence. Not pictured are Bill McCoy, Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, PA, Ridgeland; Executive Director, Lloyd Spivey. (Courtesy of HORNE, LLP)

ASA Mississippi selects board of directors The American Subcontractors Association of Mississippi has selected its board of directors for 2017-2018. Pictured are, front row, from left: Kristen McAllister, Glass Inc., Meridian; Mike Gipson, Gipson Steel, Meridian; Bryan Tompkins, Bomac Electric, Jackson; Jamie Massey, American Glass, Columbus; Katye Reece, Horne LLP, Ridgeland. Back Row: Randy Sharman, A & B Electric, Meridian; Bruce Brumfield, Synergy Electric, Madison; Scotty Trawick, Puckett Rentals, Madison; Tom Kline, Kline Mechanical, Fulton; Clyde Edwards, Adcamp, Flowood; Raymond Sinele, United Piping, Jackson; Trey Jackson, Bulldog Construction, Madison; Alex Guidry, Mockbee, Hall & Drake, Jackson; Drew Lewis, F. L. Crane, Florence. Not pictured are Bill McCoy, Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, PA, Ridgeland; Executive Director, Lloyd Spivey. American Subcontractors Association tweet