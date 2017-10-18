Baker Donelson Earns Top Ten Rankings in Vault’s 2018 “Best Law Firms for Diversity”

For the sixth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been ranked among the top 10 law firms in the country in the 2018 edition of Vault, Inc.’s “Best Law Firms for Diversity.”

Baker Donelson ranked 10th in the country on Vault’s overall “Best Law Firms for Diversity” list, which includes four separate categories for diversity all weighed evenly to determine the overall ranking. The Firm was ranked third nationally for Diversity for Women, tenth for Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities and received top 25 rankings in the categories of Diversity for Minorities and LGBT Diversity.

Vault’s diversity rankings are based on each firm’s own associates’ ratings of how the firm does at creating, maintaining and fostering a diverse workforce.