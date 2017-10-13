Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group Earns Multiple Top Three Rankings

The Baker Ober Health Law Group at Baker Donelson recently earned multiple national and regional honors.

The firm was ranked third on the 2017 edition of Modern Healthcare’s “Largest Healthcare Law Firms.”

It was also ranked third on the American Health Lawyers Association’s “AHLA 2017 Top Honors” rankings of health law firms in the United States.

Baker Donelson was ranked No. 2 on the American Bar Association’s “Fourth Annual Regional Law Firm Recognitions” list of health law firms in the Southeast. The listing recognizes by geographic region the largest health law firms in the United States. Ober|Kaler, which combined with Baker Donelson on January 1, was ranked No. 2 on the list of health law firms in the Northeast.

The Baker Ober Health Law Group has more than 200 attorneys in 10 states and the District of Columbia serving the health care industry.