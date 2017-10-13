Baptist welcomes new otolaryngologist in Columbus

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle welcomes Otolaryngologist Steven Smith, MD, has joined the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, and the practice of Dr. Justin Garner and Dr. Clay Borden at Otolaryngology Associates in Columbus.

Originally from Magee, Miss., Smith is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in biology and is a 2012 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Galveston, Texas, in 2016.

Smith worked as clinical research coordinator in the department of medicine, infectious diseases, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and served on numerous committees throughout his residency, including Chief Resident Officer-Vice Chairman; Chief Resident/HOA Committee, Graduate Medical Education Committee and EPIC Utilization Committee.

Smith is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, the Texas Medical Association and the American Medical Association.

Smith and his wife Rachel live in Columbus with their two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, skiing, golf and basketball.