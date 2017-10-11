Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area Dedicate Fifth Home

Erika Brockington of Jackson and her daughter now have a home of their own thanks to the support of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and its Covenant Build partnership with Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area.

The home, located at 2908 Smith Robinson Street in Jackson, was recently dedicated with BCBS of Mississippi employees, leaders from Habitat, and Brockington’s family members. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi’s Team Blue volunteer program provided 100 percent of the volunteer labor for the project during the eight-week build process.