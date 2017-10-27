Brown Bottling Group Selects Temple as Director of Marketing

Jim Temple has joined Brown Bottling Group as the Director of Marketing. Temple previously was Corporate Communications Manager with Ergon, Inc., in Jackson.

A native of Jackson, he has more than 25 years of experience in corporate communications and marketing that encompasses public relations, web development, social media, crisis management and advertising. As Director of Marketing, Jim will oversee Brown Bottling Group’s daily activities marketing its wide spectrum of beverages.

Jim has received numerous local and regional awards in advertising and marketing from the American Advertising Federation. He also worked on the creative marketing team that received the Effie Award for marketing and advertising effectiveness for the Palaces of St. Petersburg Exhibition and the Mississippi Hometown Retirement campaign. Jim has served on the boards of the Jackson Chapter of the American Advertising Federation, Ballet Mississippi, the Mississippi College Graphic Design Department, as well as the Institutions of Higher Learning’s Curriculum Development Committee for community colleges. He serves as the Advisory Board Chair for the Hinds Community College Graphic Design Department and as a judge for the DECA State Marketing Competition.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Brown Bottling Group partners with PepsiCo to offer a diverse portfolio of carbonated, non-carbonated, coffee and tea products.