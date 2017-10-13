C Spire’s Bye named rising star in U.S. wireless industry

C Spire President Stephen Bye was recently named one of the U.S. wireless industry’s rising stars along with 10 other executives from major telecommunication firms.

Fierce Wireless, an internationally recognized online publication and email newsletter that focuses on the latest trends, analysis and news in the wireless industry, announced the selections on its website

Joining Bye on the list are Durga Malladi at Qualcomm, Hans Vestberg and Toby Redshaw at Verizon, Karri Kuoppamaki and Jon Freier at T-Mobile, Victor Nilson and Val Vargas at AT&T, Roger Sole at Sprint, Leland Lai at Telecom Infra Project and OneWeb’s Greg Wyler.

Bye, who was named president of C Spire by longtime CEO Hu Meena in December 2016 after an earlier stint as chief technology officer of the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company.

Bye oversees operations for the company, which includes its wireless unit, the sixth largest in the U.S. with nearly 1 million customers, and several other subsidiaries that provide voice, data, Internet, television and phone services to consumers and businesses in parts of four states in the southeastern U.S.

Bye served previous stints as CTO at Sprint, vice president of wireless at Cox Communications and executive director of converged services at AT&T.