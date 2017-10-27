Camgian Honored as Top in Internet of Things

Starkville-based Camgian, a provider of advanced sensing and information processing systems, announced that it has been voted as the 2017 Internet of Things (IoT) Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market in the 5th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards. The awards were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders and analysts. The program included three primary award categories: Mobile & Wireless, A-List in IoT, and Bamboo Mobile, along with CompassIntel.com selected “of the Year” awards. The awards identified the best in mobile devices and software, wireless technology, mobile applications, platforms, Internet of Things, wearables, reuse/recycling of devices, robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, connected products, and emerging solutions.

Underpinning Camgian’s efforts in the IoT market is Egburt, an end-to-end IoT software platform specifically designed to intelligently manage complex sensing and processing operations at scale. Specifically, this includes processing requirements where large volumes of multi-source sensor data must be efficiently processed with low-latency. As such, Egburt leverages an edge computing architecture where the first level of processing and data management is performed in-situ on an embedded middleware application.